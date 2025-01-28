Kenya: National Assembly Clerk Urges MPs to Fast-Track 200+ Pending Bills

Naivasha — National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge has urged departmental committees to expedite the handling of over 200 pending legislative proposals.

Speaking at the 2025 Mid-Term Retreat in Naivasha, Njoroge warned that the backlog poses a worrying trend and risks demoralizing MPs who drafted the proposals.

"All eyes are on the committees to clear the pending business. I urge chairpersons to act swiftly," he said.

The revelations were made during the opening session of the 2025 mid-term retreat that has brought together all the MPs of the 13th Parliament.

The retreat was opened by the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula.

Njoroge noted that members who generated the legislative proposals were demoralized by the delayed handling of the legal documents.

Njoroge said it was encouraging to note that first-timer MPs have been able to push substantive numbers of Bills, Motions, and statements in the House.

"First-timer MPs have performed beyond expectations. They have been able to generate the majority of the legislative proposals. The National Assembly has not experienced this from newcomer legislators before and I commend them for this exemplary performance," he said.

The Clerk encouraged long-serving MPs to be ready to share their experiences with the new ones to sharpen their legislative skills as he urged the newcomers to be ready to learn from their seniors.

Highlighting achievements, Njoroge noted that 149 Bills were introduced last session, with 17 signed into law and 11 others passed and forwarded to the Senate.

Committees also processed 161 motions, and 312 statements, and approved 85 top government appointments.