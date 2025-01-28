Somalia: Somali Police Chief and UN Police Commissioner Discuss Strengthening Cooperation On Peacekeeping and Security Efforts

The Commander of the Somali Police Force, Major General Asad Osman Abdullahi, held a meeting with Faisal Shahkar, the Head of the United Nations Police, and a delegation from the UN Secretary-General's office.

The meeting, which took place at the Somali Police headquarters, focused on strengthening cooperation between the Somali Police and the United Nations in key areas of security and peacekeeping.

During the discussions, both sides explored ways in which the Somali Police Force could actively participate in United Nations peacekeeping missions.

They also deliberated on strategies for rebuilding and enhancing the police force at both the federal and regional levels, with a particular emphasis on improving the capacity to combat extremism.

A major focus of the talks was the importance of equipping Somali police officers with the necessary tools and providing them with advanced training to enhance their skills and effectiveness in addressing security challenges.

This collaboration aims to strengthen the fight against extremist groups and ensure that the Somali Police are well-prepared to uphold peace and order across the country.

The meeting further solidified the partnership between Somalia and the United Nations, highlighting a shared commitment to building a stronger, more effective police force in the fight against terrorism and organized crime.