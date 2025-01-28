Kenya: Govt Condemns Attacks On Embassies, Diplomatic Staff in DRC

Nairobi — The government has condemned attacks on Kenyan, Ugandan, and South African embassies in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) capital, Kinshasa as tensions in the area rise.

According to Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'Oei, the assaults carried out by protesters expressing anger over the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC is a serious violation of international law.

"This development is a serious breach of international law, and we condemn it in the strongest terms possible," he stated.

He called on DRC authorities to take swift and decisive action to address the situation and ensure the safety of diplomatic missions within its borders.

PS Sing'Oei emphasized Kenya's commitment to supporting the DRC through diplomatic avenues in its pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

"Kenya stands with the DRC during this challenging time and will use all diplomatic means within its disposal to work with the rest of the region in the search for peace," he added.

PS Sing'Oei also urged Kenyan citizens and businesspeople in the DRC to exercise caution.

The call comes at a time when UN aid agencies have warned of a major humanitarian crisis in Goma, with hospitals overwhelmed by casualties and bodies lying on the streets.

Thousands of people have been fleeing "multiple active conflict zones," the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said.

The aid agencies said their warehouses with food and medical supplies have been looted as M23 rebels continue to battle to take control of the city.

Anger has been growing over the M23 offensive and calls for peace talks to end the fighting are mounting.

"Hospitals are overwhelmed. There are currently hundreds of people in hospital, most admitted with gunshot wounds," the Reuters news agency quoted Adelheid Marschang, the World Health Organization's emergency response coordinator for the Democratic Republic of Congo, as saying.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said its hospital received more than 100 wounded in just 24 hours, a number it previously received over the course of a month.

Reports say at least 17 people have been killed and close to 400 wounded.

On Tuesday, South Africa said that four more of its soldiers, who are in DR Congo as part of peacekeeping efforts, had died as a result of clashes with the M23.

This brings the total number of South African casualties to 13. Malawi and Uruguay have also lost peacekeepers.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday spoke to his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame, with the two agreeing on an urgent need for ceasefire and resumption of peace talks

The African Union is also set to host an emergency meeting later on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi held a meeting with leaders of some state institutions to evaluate the situation in the city.

"Our soldiers and the [pro-government militia] Wazalendo continue to hold certain positions in the city" said Vital Kamerhe, the speaker of the National Assembly after the meeting.

It came as the new US Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the M23 attack in a call with Tshisekedi.

In a statement, the US State Department said the Congolese leader agreed on the need to restart peace talks "as soon as possible" with Rwanda, which is accused of backing the rebels.

Rubio also spoke to Kenya's President William Ruto, agreeing to push forward peace talks. A meeting called by the Kenyan leader between Tshisekedi and Kagame has been scheduled for Wednesday.