Kenya: Flamboyant Businessman Chris Obure Charged With Forgery in Senteu Plaza Fraud Case

Nairobi — Businessman Chrisantus Philip Okeyo Obure, popularly known as Chris Obure, has been charged with forgery and fraud after allegedly presenting fake documents to defraud foreign investors of millions while falsely claiming ownership of Senteu Plaza.

Obure, whose firm SBS Dunhill East Africa operates from the upscale property, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi at the Milimani Law Courts, where he denied four counts of forgery, uttering false documents, and providing false information to a public officer.

According to the prosecution, between 2017 and 2024, Obure forged a board resolution from a company trading as AC and Others Limited and used it to convince unsuspecting investors that he owned Senteu Plaza. Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) established that he had used the forged documents to lure foreigners into fraudulent deals, allegedly pocketing millions.

The court granted Obure a cash bail of Ksh 200,000 with a personal contact or an alternative bond of Ksh 500,000 with one surety. The case will be mentioned on February 11 for pre-trial directions.

Obure's court appearance comes just days after the Assets Recovery Agency secured a ruling allowing the government to seize Ksh 18 million from two private jet leasing firms linked to him, following investigations into suspected international money laundering.