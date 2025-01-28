Sudan: At Least 4 Children Reportedly Killed and Three Injured in Attack on Saudi Hospital, El Fasher, North Darfur - Sudan

press release

NEW YORK/AMMAN/PORT SUDA — At least one girl and three boys were reportedly killed and three boys injured in an attack on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, in Sudan's North Darfur, that took place on Friday. In an illustration of the relentless dangers that children face, the children were among the patients receiving care in the hospital's emergency ward, being treated for injuries resulting from previous bombings in the area.

"This heinous attack is a blatant violation of children's rights. Children are being killed and injured in the very places where they should be safest from harm," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "Such attacks exacerbate the dire situation for children and families who are trapped in areas affected by conflict, insecurity, and lack of protection."

In Sudan, more than 70 per cent of hospitals in conflict-affected areas are currently non-operational due to damage, destruction, a lack of supplies, or from being used as shelters or for other purposes. The delivery of medical supplies, vaccines and routine immunization has been hindered by ongoing security concerns and lack of access, worsening the humanitarian crisis and putting countless lives, especially those of children, at significant risk.

Under International Humanitarian Law, hospitals enjoy special protection and must not be targeted. Attacks on them undermine the essential care and relief the facilities provide to civilians, including children. All parties to the conflict have an obligation to ensure the protection of civilians, including children, and refrain from any actions that could impede access to life-saving medical services.

"Continued attacks on health facilities endanger children's lives and restrict their access to lifesaving medical care, which can have immediate and long-term impacts on their health," said Russell. "The violence must end now. Children in Sudan cannot wait any longer."

#####