Exness Trade App: Access the Financial Markets Anytime, Anywhere

Available across iOS and Android systems, the Exness Trade app offers an array of functionalities, enabling users to manage their finances more efficiently by monitoring their trading portfolios, setting watchlists, and receiving time-sensitive market alerts – all with the click of a button.

Upgrade to the user-friendly Exness Trade app today and trade the markets with confidence

In the global online trading sector, traders requiring easier and more convenient ways to enter the financial markets are turning to mobile applications in order to capitalize on the latest price movements quickly and more effectively.

Leading the way is Exness , a global multi-asset broker, which meets this need head on via its innovative Exness Trade mobile app, presenting access to a whole host of tradable CFD instruments, including stocks, indices and commodities.

First established in 2008, it has emerged as a pioneer within the industry for its dedication to promoting and encouraging trader empowerment. In line with its recently launched “Born to trade” big brand campaign, the tech-focused broker provides the best possible tools so that anyone can trade, no matter how experienced they are, as trading runs in our DNA.

Accessibility is at the heart of the Exness Trade app. Through its user-friendly interface, traders can navigate and manage multiple accounts with complete ease, anytime and anywhere they choose.

A commodity in your pocket



Through its advanced pricing and execution models, Exness consistently delivers some of the industry’s most competitive spreads across various assets, reducing transaction costs and providing greater cost predictability during times of market volatility.

Within the Exness Trade app, traders can benefit from better-than-market conditions on commodities, with the lowest and most stable spreads available on both gold and oil. The multi-asset broker has also introduced huge improvements to the trading conditions on indices , cutting costs and increasing potential profitability ratios for traders. From the palm of their hand, users are able to get a competitive advantage, while expanding and diversifying their portfolios by trading the world’s most popular stock and commodity markets.

Powerful features available on the go

Built exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) accounts, Exness Trade is the must-have trading app for any serious market operator, with a variety of enhanced tools and features available straight away, including:

Ultra-fast execution: Orders are processed within milliseconds on all Exness platforms, from its proprietary platform to MT5 and MT4*. Incorporating MT5's popular features, the Exness Trade mobile app delivers the same advanced functionalities and execution speeds as found on its desktop and web platforms.

Speedy withdrawals: Funds can be withdrawn within a matter of seconds, meaning that traders remain in full control over their accounts 24/7. A diverse selection of local and international payment methods means that users can select their preferred option, while enjoying the convenience of instant automatic approval.

Advanced charting tools: The app is packed with advanced charting features suited to traders of all abilities. From price alerts to historical data, an economic calendar, a trading calculator, Trading Central signals, FXStreet market news, and trading notifications, everything is accessible on-the-go.

Best spreads: Traders can diversify their portfolios by exploring safe haven assets, with super low spreads to trade commodities - from 0.3 pips on gold (XAUUSD), and spreads on oil (USOIL) up to 68% lower than before. Of particular interest to stock traders, spreads on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (US30), the S&P 500 (US500), and the NASDAQ-100 (USTEC) have been reduced by an impressive 67%, offering opportunities to save on every trade.

Flexible trading: Exness accommodates a variety of different order types and filling methods, such as market orders and pending orders like Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Stop Loss, and Take Profit. These options provide traders with the flexibility to execute diverse strategies while enjoying superior market conditions and optimal bid-ask pricing across all asset classes.

Reduced latency, minimal slippage: With servers positioned in key data centres around the globe, Exness optimizes order execution by reducing latency and slippage, giving traders better control and confidence, even during dynamic and fast-moving market conditions.

Cutting-edge security: Aligned with Exness' commitment to transparency and fund security, the app requires verification for every transaction, ensuring funds are handled safely. Advanced security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA) and Time-Based One-Time Passwords (TOTP) are mandatory, with traders activating TOTP during registration via the Google Authenticator app.

Stop Out Protection: Exness prioritizes trader security with its Stop Out Protection feature, which postpones stop outs during periods of market volatility, giving traders more time to adjust their positions. The platform further ensures transparency by maintaining stable spreads and preventing any artificial widening to trigger stop outs.

As the go-to trading companion for many traders worldwide, the app features a bespoke terminal that has been specially optimized for MT5 trading accounts. Its intuitive design ensures a simplified account management process, enabling users to directly deposit and withdraw funds using the mobile application.

Whether its low spreads on gold and oil, lightning-fast execution, instant withdrawals, strong security protocols, or advanced tools, the Exness Trade app has something for every trader, making it a reliable option for trading on the move.

*Note: The Exness Trade app is exclusively available to MT5 users whose trading account has been set up via the Exness trading account. MT4 users who wish to trade on a mobile device will be prompted to download the MT4 mobile app.