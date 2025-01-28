Zimbabwe: SA Man Brutally Kills Wife, Escapes to Zim

South African police are pursuing their fellow countryman who brutally killed his wife in Free State province on Friday last week before allegedly skipping the border to Zimbabwe.

Investigations by the police indicate the suspect is in Zimbabwe for cleansing by a traditional healer.

The 34-year-old suspect Dakalo Nemangwele is alleged to have shot his wife (29) over a yet-to-be-established motive.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said indications are that he could have skipped into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Border Post.

The police have since recovered some ammunition believed to have been used by Nemangwele to kill his wife.

"The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the brutal murder of a 29-year-old woman, believed to have been shot by her husband in cold blood in the Free State.

"The husband is believed to have crossed into Zimbabwe through the Beitbridge Port of Entry," said Col Ledwaba.

"On 20 January 2025, police in Musina received information from a tracking company about a white Ford Ranger with Limpopo registration numbers, which had been parked at a residence in Campbell.

"The vehicle's owner and his wife had been reported missing since Friday, 17 January 2025, under Moroka SAPS in Gauteng.

"Police rushed to the scene and found the vehicle at the residence.

"The property owner explained that he had kept the pick-up truck in his yard with permission from the male owner, who had borrowed a large amount of cash and indicated he intended to cross the border to Zimbabwe for spiritual assistance due to issues at his workplace".

He said further investigations revealed that Nemangwele had been accompanied by another man when he dropped off the vehicle on 17 January 2025 at about 10 pm.

Col Ledwaba said during preliminary investigations, police discovered bloodstains inside the vehicle, two empty rifle cartridges, three empty 9mm pistol cartridges, one fragment of 9mm ammunition, six live 9mm rounds, two black 9mm pistol magazines (one with 15 rounds and one empty), and a pair of black gloves.

He said further investigations led to the discovery of the body of the 29-year-old woman, who had multiple gunshot wounds, on 22 January 2025 in the bushes along the N1 in Kromdraai, in Free State.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the husband (Nemangwele), who was supposed to be travelling with the deceased, passed the Verkeerdevlei Toll Gate alone in the same vehicle on Friday, 17 January 2025.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Human Rights Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It was at the turn-off in Kromdraai where the woman's body was discovered," said Col Ledwaba.

"The provincial police commissioner for Limpopo, (Lt Gen Hadebe), has strongly condemned the senseless shooting that resulted in the tragic death of the woman.

"Police are searching for the suspect (Nemangwele) to assist in their investigation regarding the murder. Anyone with information that can assist in tracing the deceased's husband, should contact Lieutenant Colonel Shuhani Rendani, on cell phone number +2782 414 6683, Crime Stop at +278600 10111, or via the MySAPS App."