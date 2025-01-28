Zimbabwe: Sandra Shines On Birthday Bash With Dj Tira, Q Twins

IT was a sea of denim and pearls as hordes of people flocked the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre's Hall 2 in Bulawayo to shake off the 'January Blues', celebrating musician Sandra Ndebele's belated birthday party.

The event, dubbed, "Denim and Pearls" saw the South African Afro-pop singing identical twins, Virginia and Viggy Qwabe (Q Twins) alongside, popular DJ-cum-record producer and record label, Afrotainment boss, DJ Tira (real name Mthokozisi Khathi) take to the stage.

Running under the theme, "Embracing your inner shine as we celebrate life", the event lived up to its billing as people unleashed their inner joy, dancing the night out, singing along to hits like, "Hamba" and "Alusafani".

The Qwabe Twins, making their debut appearance in Bulawayo showcased why they are such revered voices in the music industry and this was evident in the delirium that ensued when the speakers bellowed, "Hamba", a crowd-favourite featuring DJ Tira, popularly-known as "Malum' Makoya Bearings".

The synergy they had with Tira on stage was consistent with artistes who spend a lot of time together practising and perfecting their craft as the identical twins are signed to Tira's Afrotainment stable.

It was a carnival atmosphere with the audience dancing along to Q Twins' perfectly-timed dance routines.

Thereafter, DJ Tira took the crowd down memory lane when his recruits, the trio of Big Nuz were still in their prime, dishing out one of their hits, "Happy song" where he features as well.

He is a makoya (expert), both as a performer and on decks, and at both ends, he excelled, commanding a strong presence on stage, and communicating with his fans.

South African artistes are infamous for "short" performances, something that has left fun lovers bereft of the fun that they anticipate to have at gigs.

However, for DJ Tira and the Qwabe Twins, it was a different scenario, as both had to wipe sweat off their brows, having left it all on stage.

Notably, for the performances, backtracks were intertwined with live percussion, giving them a raw feel, much to the delight of fans.

For DJ Tira, a regular performer in Zimbabwe, taking part in Sandra Ndebele's belated birthday celebration was a refreshing experience, distinct from his usual shows.

"Shout out to Sandra Ndebele for putting together such a beautiful event. It's nice to do something different - we're used to performing at parks and clubs, so being in a more relaxed and unique setting was a great change. I had a good time," said DJ Tira after his performance.

DJ Tira, renowned for signing Big Nuz under his record label Afrotainment, took a moment to reflect on the profound impact of losing Mampintsha, one-third of the iconic house music group.

"It's been hard losing Mampintsha; he contributed so much to the music industry. He did exceptionally well while he was with us, and we definitely miss him a lot.

"But we continue to soldier on, doing the work. May his soul rest in peace," Tira said.

The birthday girl, Sandra Ndebele, was full of energy, taking selfies with everyone in the room.

Despite January typically being a financially tight month when people often avoid outings, Sandra's celebration drew an impressive turnout. She even graced the stage and danced alongside her cheerleaders, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

What's a birthday party without a cake?

Sandra's blue cake, designed to resemble denim shorts, perfectly matched the party's theme and was a standout highlight.

From the arrivals to the seating arrangements and the meals, Sandra ensured that her birthday bash was not only unforgettable but also deeply personal.

Local acts ensured they left their mark, with the No Name dance crew and wheel spinners DJ Eugy and Prince Eskhosini keeping the crowd energised with their vibrant sets.

DJ Nospa expertly directed the proceedings, organising a thrilling dance contest led by the charismatic Subaru.

Adding to the excitement, dancer Metty Intombi Emfitshane captivated the audience with her mesmerising moves, making her one of the standout performers of the night.

Notably, in attendance was local comedian, Ntando Van Moyo, and modelling instructor Sipho Mazibuko.

From the sitting arrangement to allowing fans to mix and mingle with the South African guests, Sandra Ndebele must be given her flowers for ensuring a smooth event where the audience did not have to wait till the wee hours of the morning to see the artistes on stage.

Surely, her "Denim and Pearls" event was the perfect start to the year and a litmus test to what 2025 might look like for showbiz enthusiasts.