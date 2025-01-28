Zimbabwe: Brandishing Gun Lands Man in Court

Ming Chang Sino-Mining Investment has pledged to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is upheld following an incident which saw violent clashes between two Chinese staff members and an employee.

The firm has operations in Shamva (Mashonaland Central), Kwekwe (Midlands) and Odzi (Manicaland) as well as Bubi in Matabeleland North among other areas and has been part of several companies from the Asian economic giant that have made huge inroads into the Zimbabwean economy in terms of investment.

The Asian giant, the second biggest economy in the world, now holds the number one spot in terms of investment into Zimbabwe, according to Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA).

The pledge to cooperate by Ming Chang Sino Investment with law enforcement agencies to get to the bottom of the matter followed an incident which went viral on social media of physical clashes between two Chinese staff members with an excavator operator, Kholwane Dube.

The two Chinese nationals, Wang Ju and Liu Haifeng appeared before Gweru magistrate, Mrs Beaulity Dube on Saturday accused of contravening the Firearms Act.

The duo, who were represented by Mr Task Vhiki of Macharaga Law Chambers, were also accused of handling explosives without a valid licence and were remanded in custody to February 7 2025.

Liu who could not make a physical appearance in court following injuries he sustained in the clashes was remanded under guard in hospital.

The confrontation took place at Bijou Farm in Gweru and involved Dube, an excavator operator employed by Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments.

In a statement the company said they will ensure that the matter is thoroughly investigated and handled in accordance with the law.

"We also understand the gravity of the allegations, including the reported pointing of a firearm, and acknowledge the concerns raised by the public.

"We deeply regret the events that transpired and extend our sincere apologies to all stakeholders affected by this unfortunate situation," reads the statement from the firm.

"Ming Chang Sino-Africa is committed to fostering a safe and respectful workplace for all employees and stakeholders. We take this opportunity to review our internal protocols, provide additional training on conflict resolution, and reinforce our zero tolerance policy for excessive force or inappropriate conduct.

"As the investigation progresses our goal remains to work towards a resolution that ensures accountability, fairness, and the rebuilding of trust with the communities we serve."

In its statement, Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments said Dube ignored instructions and operated the excavator without permission, threatening supervisors by allegedly trying to run them over.

Outlining the State case, Gweru Public Prosecutor, Mr Brandon Ndlovu told the court that Wang, employed as a storesman at Bijour Farm arrived at the farm on 21 January 2025 where there was a scuffle between Dube and Llu Haifeng, the farm manager over the excavator operator's refusal to obey orders given to him.

"During the scuffle, in the process to subdue the complainant, the accused joined in the fight, Liu Haifeng dropped his pistol. The accused person then picked the pistol from the ground and pointed it towards the head of the complainant whilst pressing his head to the ground. They then tied him both his hands with wires," said Mr Ndlovu.

Other charges relate to the use of explosives for blasting quarry at the farm. According to the State, the offences were committed sometime last year.