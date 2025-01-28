Zimbabwe: 14 Nominations for 'Emilia Pérez' At the 97th Academy Awards

"Emilia Perez" leads the nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards with a record-breaking 14.

Jacques Audiard's musical thriller is up for the coveted Best Picture accolade - for which it will contest with "Anora", "Brutalist", "A Complete Unknown", "Conclave", "Dune: Part Two", "I'm Still Here", "Nickel Boys", "The Substance", and "Wicked" - as well as Best Director for the filmmaker, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Karla Sofía Gascón, a Supporting Actress nod for Zoe Saldaña, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Feature Film.

The Brutalist and Conclave are up for Best Motion Picture alongside Emilia Pérez, A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked. It is also nominated for sound, make-up and hairstyling, film editing, cinematography, original score, and received two spots on the Best Original Song shortlist, for "El Mal" and "Mi Camino".

"The Brutalist" and "Wicked" follow with 10 places on the shortlist, with nods for the first including Best Actor in a Leading Role for Adrien Brody, Supporting Actor and Actress nods for Guy Pearce and Felicity Jones respectively, and Best Director for Brady Corbet.

"Wicked"' stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Actress in a Supporting Role respectively, with a number of other nods in technical categories.

While Brody will be looking to secure his second Best Actor award, he faces competition from Timothée Chalamet ("A Complete Unknown"), Colman Domingo ("Sing Sing"), Ralph Fiennes ("Conclave") and Sebastian Stan ("The Apprentice"), while the Best Actress sees Karlaand Cynthia joined on the shortlist by Mikey Madison ("Anora"), Demi Moore ("The Substance"), and Fernanda Torres ("I'm Still Here").

The nominations were announced on January 23, by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater, six days later than planned due to the Los Angeles wildfires.