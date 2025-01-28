Zimbabwe: Human Trafficker Convicted, Sentencing On Tomorrow

27 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Karengezeka, Court Correspondent

The mastermind behind a human trafficking scheme, Janet Marimo, has been convicted after conspiring to buy a two-day-old baby from its mother for R25 000 and then sell the child for adoption in the Diaspora.

Pauline Maganga, the infant's mother, was sentenced to 10 years in prison at the Harare Magistrates Court in May 2023 for her role in the trafficking.

Marimo, who faced trial before Harare regional magistrate Mr Donald Ndirowei, was convicted after a full trial on Friday.

She is scheduled to appear in court again tomorrow for a pre-sentencing hearing.

Maganga testified in court that she began conversing with Marimo in March 2023 through a Facebook group focused on child adoption.

Marimo was the administrator of the group, which had six active members, including two from South Africa, two from the United States, and Maganga from Zimbabwe.

Maganga, who was six months pregnant at the time, posted in the group about her struggles, stating she lacked the resources to care for herself or the unborn child.

Group members expressed willingness to assist her during her pregnancy, cover hospital bills, and take custody of the child after birth. On June 27, 2023, Maganga gave birth at Far East Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, where she met Marimo in person for the first time.

Hospital policy required Maganga, a foreigner, to pay R2 800 in fees to receive the child's birth card and records.

Marimo paid R1 000 that day, with the remaining R1 800 due by the end of July.

After the birth, Maganga agreed to sell the baby to Marimo for R25 000.

Marimo fulfilled the payment, and Maganga handed over the child.

According to prosecutor Mr Tendai Tapi, Maganga was supposed to obtain the baby's birth certificate by October 29, 2023.

However, she failed to do so.

This led Marimo to smuggle the undocumented baby from South Africa to Zimbabwe through an illegal border crossing.

Authorities apprehended Marimo in Waterfalls, Harare, on November 27, 2023, after receiving a tip-off.

WhatsApp messages extracted from her cellphone provided evidence of her involvement.

Upon hearing of Marimo's arrest, Maganga returned to Zimbabwe on December 12, 2023.

The toddler is currently in the care of the Department of Social Welfare.

