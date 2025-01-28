Zimbabwe: Quartet in Court for Illegal Possession, Sale of Ivory

Four persons appeared in court at the weekend after being caught trying to sell ivory worth US$2 292.

The accused, Mosper Musumhi (39), Edson Gonamombe (54), Kudakwashe Jim (28), and Irene Kumanda (46), were charged with unlawful possession of ivory when they appeared before Harare Magistrate Mrs Apollonia Marutya.

They were remanded in custody until February 2.

The State, represented by Mr Tinotenda Masimba, alleges that on January 24, detectives from the CID Minerals, Flora, and Fauna Unit in Harare received a tip-off about individuals in possession of raw ivory.

The suspects were reportedly seeking buyers near Meru Service Station along Bulawayo Road near White House, Harare.

The informant identified the suspects as three men and one woman carrying the ivory in a white sack.

Acting on the information, a team of detectives devised a plan to apprehend the suspects.

One detective posed as a prospective buyer, accompanied by another detective, while a backup team of four officers maintained surveillance.

Upon arriving at the location, the undercover detectives began negotiating with one of the suspects, gaining his trust and convincing him they were genuine buyers, it is alleged.

The parties agreed to meet across the road from Meru Service Station to weigh the ivory and finalise the deal.

Carrying the sack of ivory, the suspects crossed the road and loaded the contraband into the detectives' vehicle for weighing.

Once the ivory was in the vehicle, the undercover officers signalled the backup team to intervene.

The backup team swiftly moved in, identified themselves as law enforcement, and demanded to see the suspects' permit for possessing the ivory.

None of the suspects could produce a permit.

The detectives arrested all four suspects and seized the ivory, which was found wrapped in black plastic and protruding from the white sack.

The ivory weighed 17.12 kg and was valued at US$2 292.10.

During interviews, the accused admitted to acquiring the ivory and confirmed they were seeking a buyer.

They also revealed plans to share the proceeds from the sale