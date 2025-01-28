Zimbabwe: Knowstics Academy Learners in Limbo As Lower Sixth Classes Start

As Lower Sixth classes start today, a cloud of uncertainty hangs over 40 students from Knowstics Academy, who are yet to receive their Cambridge Ordinary Level results after school authorities allegedly embezzled over US$40 000 in examination fees.

However, all Zimsec O-level exams candidates will have a seamless transition to Lower Sixth, thanks to the Government's efforts to release results on time, just a week after schools opened, breaking the tradition of delayed releases that often occurred in mid-February.

Though the majority of those who sat for the external Cambridge board examinations, learners studying at private schools, received their results on time, 40 students from Knowstics Academy are still awaiting theirs as the British Council is reportedly demanding payment of the examination fees before releasing the results.

As of Friday, most Lower Sixth boarders had started travelling to their schools for orientation, with the majority making their way to their destinations yesterday while day schools will start today.

The Government yesterday confirmed that all necessary preparations were in place to ensure a smooth opening of Lower Sixth classes today, marking the beginning of a new academic term for Lower Sixth students nationwide.

"Yes, everything is in place," Primary and Secondary Education Ministry spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said.

"Last week, we were going around schools, particularly in Manicaland, checking whether they were ready to enrol the Lower Six students, and everything is in place. Those who are going to boarding schools are ready to start tomorrow."

He also reiterated that tuition and boarding fees should be paid on a pro-rata basis, which will see the incoming learners paying less than their counterparts who started classes mid January.

"It's on a pro-rata basis, so we will calculate by the number of days that are remaining in the term vis-a-vis the approved fee," he added.

The early release of results is part of the Second Republic's efforts to maximise face-to-face learning and keep learners away from societal ills, such as drug abuse, and is also in line with the heritage-based curriculum being implemented this year.

"Our efficiency has made us realise that we do not need to lose teaching and learning time for our form fives or our form ones.

"This is why, as the administrative Government, we made sure that ZIMSEC releases results much earlier. "

In the past, Lower Sixth students had a longer gap between the release of their O-Level results and the start of classes, which often led to some students engaging in undesirable activities during the extended break.

"You will notice that the Grade Seven results were released before schools closed, so that parents could have ample time to prepare. The same with the O-level results, which were released less than 24 hours after the Cambridge results, so that our pupils may also be able to get into form five without losing much time. Schools only opened on the 14th of January, and as you can see, by January 27, which is barely two weeks later, we are already opening for the lower sixth classes"

"Remember, we also have a heritage-based curriculum, which we have implemented and which we are implementing, so we don't want any of our learners to lag behind."

The Government is however still trying to engage both parties to resolve the issue affecting 40 students from Knowstics, but the process is reportedly being hindered by the fact that both the school, which is currently under judicial management, and the examinatin board are private entities, making it difficult to find a mutually beneficial solution.

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo, told The Herald on Friday that if the dispute had been directly between ZIMSEC and the school, the ministry would have been able to intervene and resolve the issue more swiftly.

This incident comes barely two months after President Mnangagwa bailed out 34 learners at Findale School in Eastview, Harare, who missed their first ZIMSEC O'Level examination paper after the school allegedly embezzled their examination fees.

The President paid for the stranded learners examination fees and made it possible for them to write the remaining subjects since it was a local examination board.

The results scandal also comes barely a month after Knowstics Academy was placed under corporate rescue in a bid to revamp its operations and restore its reputation.

On the other hand , the British Council of Zimbabwe is on record saying they will not release the results until the school has paid the balance of US$22 000, citing a breach of contract.

When contacted for comment yesterday, the school's corporate rescue practitioner, Mr Bhudhama Chikamhi, said, "There is no progress yet regarding the release of results; we are still where we were last time."

However, Mr Chikamhi noted that not all 40 students would be stranded, as some had also sat for the ZIMSEC O-level exams and could use those results, providing them with alternative options to further their education.