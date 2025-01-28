Zimbabwe: Swan Valley Extravaganza Surpasses Expectations

Revellers had a rare treat at Rufaro Stadium in Harare on Saturday when soccer action and top-notch musicians thrilled fans at the ceremonial home of football.

The show, which attracted hordes of fans from all corners of Harare, easily passed as the highlight of the first quarter of 2025, as showbiz gurus gave their all at the event.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso proved why he is the people's choice entertainer with a masterclass performance that will remain etched in the minds of many for a while.

He connected with the fans by playing yesteryear hits that revellers sang along to.

Macheso (56) exuded confidence as he put on a majestic act set to remain in the memories of many.

"We always give it our all wherever we perform because these people follow us religiously. When I came here, I didn't expect this huge crowd to embrace our brand.

"I might be popular, but I am learning every day. I embrace my fans every day, and I will always do that for progress' sake," said Macheso.

The sungura veteran hailed the event organisers for engaging him for the show.

"It's a blessing to be embraced for such an event because there are many artists in this country. As one of them, I am very glad that the Lord has remembered me, and I will give it my all," he said.

Winky D also performed at the show to the delight of fans.

Zimbabwe's own clown, Silent Killer, was also given the opportunity to perform. Revellers are the only people who will judge his performance. Whether he was clowning or serious is a story for another day. What fans will remember is that he was part of the line-up.

Rap sensation Saintfloew, who is evolving with each passing day, is clearly improving. The Chitungwiza-bred chanter is making strides with the help of his benefactor Tinashe Mutarisi. His sister in music, Nisha Ts, who is also receiving support from Mutarisi, also performed at the event.

Hardworking chanter Master H was also part of the line-up, contributing to the evolution of Zimdancehall.

The Murehwa-bred chanter has been a permanent feature at major music events in Zimbabwe.

For the greater part of 2024, he was the most sought-after chanter, featuring at premier events.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Credit must go to his handlers who have been there for him.

Meanwhile, football fanatics had a rare treat as soccer legends showcased their skills. It was a marvel to watch some of Zimbabwe's big names in the game being celebrated.

Ace music promoter Partson "Chipaz" Chimbodza, who coordinated the event on behalf of Swan Valley International, proved why he is Zimbabwe's top arts promoter.

He has never disappointed whenever given a task, including national events like music galas.