Zimbabwe: Small-Scale Miners Contribute 65pc Gold Output

27 January 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Trust Freddy, Herald Correspondent

Fidelity Gold Refiners has hailed small-scale gold miners for contributing over 65 percent of the 36,48 tonnes of gold Zimbabwe produced in 2024 as the formalisation of artisanal mining continues to pay off.

This impressive output not only exceeded the Government's target of 35 tonnes annually, but also marked a 21 percent surge from the 30,1 tonnes recorded in 2023.

Addressing small-scale miners under the banner of the Zimbabwe Miners for Federation (ZMF), Fidelity Gold Refinery general manager Mr Peter Magaramombe said: "Out of the 36,5 tonnes of gold delivered in the year 2024, the artisanal and small-scale mining sector contributed 65 percent and 35 percent was contributed by the large-scale miners.

"This growth in gold deliveries from the artisanal and small-scale mining sector demonstrates the commitment and loyalty of our miners."

Mr Magaramombe also commended ZMF president, Ms Henrietta Rushwaya for encouraging small-scale miners to sell gold through formal channels.

"Your efforts in encouraging artisanal and small-scale miners to sell their gold to Fidelity Gold Refinery has not only benefited the country in terms of foreign currency contributions, but has also contributed to the formalisation of the sector as well as making it easy to implement Government policies through an organised system."

Ms Rushwaya said, that as small-scale miners they were now aiming higher for the year 2025.

"We take pride as a sector in this particular year because we are not just targeting to do 24 tonnes, we are targeting to do at least cumulatively nothing less than 40 tonnes."

