Zimbabwe: Acting President Chiwenga to Preside Over Mupamhanga Burial

Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga will preside over the burial of national hero Cde Justin Mupamhanga at the National Heroes Acre in Harare this morning.

The Acting President will stand in for President Mnangagwa who is on his annual leave.

Mourners will be able to get into the national shrine as early as 6 am and they are expected to be seated by 7am.

Cde Mupamhanga, a former Deputy Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, passed away last Wednesday at a Harare hospital, leaving behind a legacy of forthright public service and dedication to duty.

A church service in his honour was held yesterday at Mabelreign Revelation-Methodist Church, with mourners describing him as a God-fearing man.

Former ZESA Holdings chief executive Engineer Ben Rafamoyo, who at some point worked with the national hero when he was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and used to worship together with him at Inner City United Methodist said Cde Mupamhanga's death was a huge blow to the church.

"I cannot fathom the death of Cde Mupamhanga. This is a great loss to the United Methodist family. With his ties to people he did so many things for the church of God to go forward that we would spend the whole day talking about," said Eng Rafamoyo.

Retired Major Anesu Katsande, who is the United Methodist Harare District Superintendent, concurred saying the death of Cde Mupamhanga was not a loss to the family alone, but the nation at large.

"The national hero was a devout Christian who would not miss a church service. He did a lot for the growth of the church, including building a church in his home area of Mount Darwin.

"He did not show that he held top positions in Government but rather remained simple. He was a giver, he loved God and he was someone who looked after the church," she said

Cde Mupamhanga abandoned his university studies at the then-University of Rhodesia in 1975 to join ZANLA forces fighting to liberate the country.

Following his military training, he was permitted to complete his university education. He subsequently held key positions within the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU), serving in the commissariat and education departments.

After Zimbabwe's independence, he embarked on a distinguished career in the public service.

He commenced his Government service in 1983 within the Economics Division of the President's Department.