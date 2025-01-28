Zimbabwe: Govt Tackles Drug, Substance Abuse Head-On

The Government is concerned about the scourge of drug and substance abuse and will soon establish provincial rehabilitation centres, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

He said the thrust was also to promote the nurturing of young talent through sports development.

The Vice President was speaking in Gwanda yesterday where he officiated at a sports tournament held in his honour at Phelandaba Stadium yesterday.

The two-day event involved soccer and netball competition among 12 teams from Matabeleland South province. He said the issue of drugs and substance abuse had become a cause for concern among the youths.

"Today's event is a celebration of athletics, teamwork and an opportunity for our youths to showcase their skills," said Vice President Mohadi.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I am saddened by the prevailing situation of drug and substance abuse which is not only affecting the youths alone, but adults as well. Many youths with a good upbringing and a promising future have unfortunately fallen victims to this scourge.

"Let me hasten to point out that Government, under the Second Republic, is putting all efforts to curb this pandemic through identification and establishment of fully resourced and functional rehabilitation centres in each and every province.

"The establishment of Provincial Drug and Substance Abuse taskforce serves as commitment to fighting this social ill".

He said the Government was aware that the youth in Matabeleland South are facing a lot of other problems such as illegal migration to neighbouring countries due to unemployment. Vice President Mohadi said this has even seen many students dropping out of school crossing the borders.

He said the Government was fully working with development partners, such as IOM, Zimbabwe Council of Churches, Save the Children and many others, in order to reduce the Risky Flight of youths by addressing the root causes of that problem through enhancing access to basic services and promotion of youth empowerment.

"As we embark on this exciting event, I would like to acknowledge and offer my heartfelt appreciation for such a great gesture done in my honour and I do hope that you, the youths, will continue with such ubuntu/hunhu and respect, not only to me but, all your elders within the Party, the Government and in your own communities and families," said the Vice President.

"The Second Republic led by his Excellency, President Mnangagwa is committed to ensuring that all the youths in Zimbabwe and, indeed, in our own rainbow province, are fully empowered and developed as evidenced by the creation of a Ministry solely responsible for the youth, the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training," he added.

"Under this Ministry, various programmes and activities are offered for development and empowerment of youths.

"As I recall in 2024, 963 youths graduated from Phangani Vocational Training Centre in Insiza District on various courses.

"These were youths drawn from all the five operational Vocational Training Centres in the province who offer skills development and technical courses such as motor mechanics, metal fabrication, textiles and clothing, carpentry and joinery among others.

"These courses enable the youths, including those without the necessary 5 O' Levels, to attain a skill and create employment for themselves and others".

He added that the attainment and sustainability of Vision 2030 was hinged upon empowerment and emancipation of youths.

He encouraged all organisations, both in government and private sector, to streamline youth empowerment in their programming.

Vice President Mohadi said the creation of youth focal desks and appointment of youth focal persons in every organisation was critical so that youth development becomes a reality, not just rhetoric talk.

"As we strive to modernise our country, it is imperative that the youth play an active role in every aspect of nation development," he said.

"The youths should stand up and demand to be included in national and community development programmes.

"Our beloved President (Mnangagwa) often reminds us that "ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo", which is a clear sentiment that me and you need to work tirelessly for a better tomorrow".

He continued; "At this juncture, let me again express my profound appreciation to the ZANU PF youth league, working with Government stakeholders, for honouring me and making this day possible."

Vice President Mohadi pledged the Government's full support and continued cooperation and collaboration, not only in sports but in many programmes that will uplift the province and nation at large.