Congo-Kinshasa: M23 Rebels Seize Goma

The swift advance of M23, one of more than 100 rebels operating inside eastern DR Congo, comes on the back of Kinshasa cutting ties with regional forces in favour of Southern African and UN forces

The M23 rebel group has announced its capture of Goma, the capital of North Kivu in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, marking a significant shift in the region's conflict.

In a statement issued by the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), the political wing of M23, the group declared the city's "liberation" and urged calm among residents.

"The liberation of the city has been successfully carried out, and the situation is under control," said Lawrence Kanyuka, M23's communication focal point.

The group demanded the immediate surrender of government soldiers, with a deadline for all FARDC military personnel to hand over their weapons to MONUSCO, the United Nations peacekeeping mission, or face unspecified consequences.

The capture of Goma comes after the rebels gave the Congolese army FARDC a 3am deadline to handover over their weapons and assembly at a stadium.

Pictures shared on social media show many soldiers believed to be members of the national army handing over their weapons to MONUSCO.

The swift takeover has drawn international condemnation and heightened fears of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The European Union and the United Nations have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the protection of civilians.

In a statement, the EU warned of "severe consequences for regional stability" if the conflict continues unchecked.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported a massive displacement of civilians fleeing the fighting.

Many have sought shelter in overcrowded camps, with access to food, clean water, and medical care already severely limited.

Aid organisations have expressed concern about the suspension of lake activities, a critical lifeline for many in the region.

Human rights organisations are also raising alarms. The UN Human Rights Council has noted a surge in reports of abuses, including forced recruitment and targeted attacks on civilians.

"The humanitarian impact of this conflict is devastating," said a UN representative, urging all parties to prioritize the safety of non-combatants.

The Congolese government has condemned the capture of Goma, accusing neighbouring Rwanda of backing M23, a claim Rwanda denies.

Diplomatic tensions have escalated, with calls for international mediation to prevent further bloodshed. Kinshasa at the weekend recalled its diplomats from Kigali.

Meanwhile, the M23 has called for calm, pledging to stabilize the city under their control. However, the prospect of a prolonged occupation raises questions about the future of Goma and the broader eastern DR Congo.

As the situation unfolds, pressure mounts on regional leaders and international actors to intervene and address both the conflict's immediate consequences and its root causes.