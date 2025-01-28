West Africa: Nigeria Still in U-19 Cricket World Cup Semifinals Race

Despite Saturday's washout against England, Nigerian's Junior Women's Yellow- Greens are still in contention for a place in the semi-finals of the 2025 ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

The Junior Women's Yellow-Greens were billed to begin their Super Six campaign against England at the Borneo Cricket Ground, Sarawak on Saturday, but the game was abandoned as a result of a wet playing surface.

As both sides shared a point in the game, Nigeria are now third in the Super Six Group 2 with three points, needing a win against Ireland in their last game on Wednesday to stand a chance of advancing.

Nigeria's second Super Six game against Ireland will be played at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi.

South Africa lead the Super Six group with six points followed by England with four points while Nigeria are third with three points, thanks to a better net run rate than the USA.

Speaking from venue of the World Cup in Sarawak, Malaysia, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), Uyi Akpata told THISDAY that he remains positive that the Junior Yellow-Greens would continue their record making performance when they take on Ireland on Wednesday.

"Today's rain favoured us. The one point that we earned against England despite not playing due to the heavy downpour was not a bad one for Nigeria. Now, If we beat Ireland and New Zealand beats England, that will automatically put Nigeria in the the semifinals," predicted Akpata whose administration at NCF has given cricket a big lift in the country.

Although Akpata remains enthusiastic about our chances against Ireland, he however admitted that even if the Junior Yellow-Greens are unable to surmount the challenge, "As things stand, most likely scenario is that we will finish in the Top 6 in the World. With that, we have shocked the cricket world in our very maiden outing at the World Cup."

He is enthused by the rave review that Nigerian Captain, Lucky Piety, is receiving for her brilliant display in Malaysia. "Based on what I see, we are as good as any team. Our captain (Lucky Piety) is being regarded as one of the players of the tournament).

Having played only two games out of a possible four games so far, Nigeria's win percentage stands at 50%, placing them eighth in the 16-nation tourney.

Defending champions India, Australia and South Africa are the three countries with a 100% win record.