Zimbabwe: Marange UMC High School Among Manicaland's Zimsec Advanced Level Results Fast Movers

The nited Methodist Church (UMC) run Marange High School (MHS) has proved its mettle after recording a significant improvement in the latest Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) 2024 Advanced Level exams, becoming one of the greatest movers in Manicaland province.

Out of an enrolment of 85 students, who sat for their 'A' Levels, Marange, the institution's overall pass rate rose significantly to 98.82% from the previous year's pass rate that hovered around 91%, a development which is set to improve the school's nationwide ranking once the relevant authorities are done with comparisons.

Education experts in the province believe the institution's results are breathtaking considering that MHS does not ordinarily stick to a strict policy of recruiting already highly capable learners as is the case with other institutions.

The latest results analysis shows that the school produced 16 students with flying colours whose results ranged from 14 to 20 'A' Level points.

The most excelling wizkid produced 20 points in Mathematics, Physics, Computers and Chemistry, followed by four others who scored between 16 and 19 points.

The institution has also managed to deliver the gender dividend, after enrolling 56 female students against 29 males.

Official records indicate that in the 20224 'A' Level results the majority of districts in the province attained higher than the national pass rate of 94.58% pass, with Buhera scoring 97.8%, Makoni 97.3%, Mutare 96.54%, Nyanga 97.16%, Chimanimani 98.23%, Mutasa District 98.7% while Chipinge district which was the least in the province had 93.5%.

About half of Zimbabwe's best top 10 performing schools have been drawn from Manicaland province over the years, testifying the area's spine in contributing towards the country's education dividend.

According to Zimsec, 31 443 of the 33 246 candidates got Grade E or better in two or more subjects, representing a pass rate of 94.58% compared to 94.60% in 2023 nationally.