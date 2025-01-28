Zimbabwe: Four Brothers and Neighbour Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Murder

Four members of the Ncube family from Silobela in Kwekwe, together with their neighbour, were last week convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Mkhululi (26), Qhubekani (23), Cabangani (30) and Thulani (27) all hailing from the Ncube clan and neighbour, Mexen Moyo (28) appeared at the Gweru High Court Circuit for killing a fellow villager in 2022.

The court heard how the five men brutally attacked Isabel Ndlovu at Linda Business Centre, Silobela, on November 30, 2022, stabbing and assaulting him with knives, logs and empty beer bottles.

The victim succumbed to injuries while being rushed to Kwekwe District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah Donhora and Kudakwashe Ncube, both from Shurugwi, appeared before the same court for the cold-blooded murder of Bernard Canaan Ngulube in 2017.

The duo was slapped with 20 years' imprisonment.

Prosecutors proved how the pair, along with an accomplice who is still at large, accused the now deceased of theft.

Court heard how the assailants unleashed violence and started punching and kicking Ngulube, before scalding him with boiling water.

Victim sustained serious injuries which led to his death five days later while hospitalised.

The presiding magistrate found the killers' actions callous and premeditated, thereby deserving of languishing in jail for the next 20 years.