Congo-Kinshasa: Ruto Calls Urgent Summit to Address Escalating Crisis in Eastern DRC

Kenyan President and Chairperson of the East African Community (EAC), William Ruto, has convened an extraordinary summit to address the deepening crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The emergency meeting, set to take place in Nairobi within 48 hours, will bring together regional leaders, including Rwandan President Paul Kagame and DR Congo President Félix Tshisekedi, both of whom have confirmed their attendance.

This summit follows extensive consultations by President Ruto with his counterparts in the region.

It comes after M23 rebels captured the key city of Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, overnight and closed all access routes.

In a statement, Ruto underscored the gravity of the situation, citing the escalating conflict in Eastern DR Congo and the worsening humanitarian crisis.

"The deteriorating conditions, exacerbated by ongoing military actions and the closure of Goma's airspace, are of grave concern to the people and governments of the East African Community," he said.

The Kenyan president urged all parties involved in the conflict, particularly those engaged in the Luanda process, to heed the region's and international community's calls for peace.

He stressed the need for an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities and the facilitation of humanitarian access to affected populations.

"These alarming developments, coupled with rising diplomatic tensions in the region, underscore the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to conflicts that continue to cause untold suffering, particularly for women and children," Ruto added.

The call for peace comes in the wake of a significant development over the weekend, as the M23 rebel group captured Goma, a key city in Eastern DR Congo.

The capture has further heightened tensions and complicated efforts toward a resolution.

President Ruto's leadership within the EAC has been instrumental in seeking to mediate between the warring parties.

As the region braces for the summit, hopes are pinned on finding a path to lasting peace and stability in Eastern DR Congo.