Uganda's Chelangat Wins Sevilla Half Marathon

Ugandan runner Rebecca Chelangat triumphed in the third edition of the Sevilla Half Marathon, which took place in Seville, Spain, on Sunday.

The 23-year-old athlete secured victory with an impressive time of 1:07:18, bringing pride to Uganda.

As the reigning national champion in the 10,000m in Uganda, Chelangat entered the race with a personal best of 1:10:34, achieved last year when she won silver at the Bangsaen21 Half Marathon.

For her outstanding performance, Chelangat earned €2,000 (Shs7.8M) in prize money, along with an additional €1,000 (Shs3.9M) for setting a new course record.

In the same race, fellow Ugandan Annet Chemengich Chelangat finished in second place with a time of 1:08:12, ahead of Ethiopia's Yalganesh Eskamech Gedefa, who clocked in at 1:08:50.

Sarah Chelangat and Annet Chemengich represented Uganda in the Women's 10,000m final at the Paris 2024 Olympics last year.