Uganda's Chelangat Wins Sevilla Half Marathon

27 January 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Ugandan runner Rebecca Chelangat triumphed in the third edition of the Sevilla Half Marathon, which took place in Seville, Spain, on Sunday.

The 23-year-old athlete secured victory with an impressive time of 1:07:18, bringing pride to Uganda.

As the reigning national champion in the 10,000m in Uganda, Chelangat entered the race with a personal best of 1:10:34, achieved last year when she won silver at the Bangsaen21 Half Marathon.

For her outstanding performance, Chelangat earned €2,000 (Shs7.8M) in prize money, along with an additional €1,000 (Shs3.9M) for setting a new course record.

In the same race, fellow Ugandan Annet Chemengich Chelangat finished in second place with a time of 1:08:12, ahead of Ethiopia's Yalganesh Eskamech Gedefa, who clocked in at 1:08:50.

Sarah Chelangat and Annet Chemengich represented Uganda in the Women's 10,000m final at the Paris 2024 Olympics last year.

