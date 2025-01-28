Africa: Morocco Becomes Home to African Club Association Headquarters

Salé — The African Club Association (ACA) officially established its headquarters in Morocco on Monday, following the signing of an agreement at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Salé.

The agreement was signed by Fouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF), and Hersi Ally Said, President of the ACA, during a ceremony attended by members of the ACA's executive board and FRMF officials.

"This marks a historic moment for Africa," Lekjaa said, emphasizing that the ACA's establishment in Morocco will "revolutionize club football on the continent."

He also pledged Morocco's full support, highlighting plans to enhance African club competitions such as the Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, while also bolstering marketing efforts and securing sponsorships.

Lekjaa added that the ACA will find in Morocco the logistical resources, favorable environment, and unwavering support needed to implement its development strategy, noting that African clubs face an exciting new challenge this year--competing against global teams in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Hersi Ally Said praised Morocco's role in advancing African football, stating that the ACA's establishment in the Kingdom reflects the confidence Morocco enjoys as a partner in developing the sport. He highlighted the ACA's mission to unify African clubs, strengthen cooperation, and address challenges with innovative solutions.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) spearheaded the creation of the ACA to boost the competitiveness of African clubs and foster collaboration. Ally Said commended Morocco's detailed and resourceful bid to host the headquarters, which underscored the Kingdom's commitment to the development of African football.

Morocco's hosting of the ACA headquarters further solidifies its role as a continental hub for football, following its recent successes in organizing high-profile tournaments and supporting the growth of the sport in Africa.