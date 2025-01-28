Central Africa: Rwanda Blames to 'Violation of Ceasefire' for Eastern DRC Crisis

The Rwandan government attributed the recent heavy fighting near Goma to the repeated violations of ceasefire agreements by the Congolese armed forces in alliance with the UN-sanctioned FDLR militia, Burundian troops, ethnic militias like the Wazalendo, and MONUSCO forces.

Rwanda has issued a strong response to the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), criticizing what it calls "misguided or manipulative statements" from various parties.

Rwanda insists such narratives fail to address the root causes of the crisis, particularly the resurgence of the M23 rebel group, which it maintains is a Congolese movement.

"The resurgence of M23 in late 2021 did not originate in Rwanda, although the government of DRC has scapegoated Rwanda as the Congolese Tutsi community that the M23 represents are conflated with Rwanda," said Rwanda in its statement.

The Rwandan government attributed the recent heavy fighting near Goma to the repeated violations of ceasefire agreements by the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) in alliance with the UN-sanctioned FDLR militia, Burundian troops, ethnic militias like the Wazalendo, and MONUSCO forces.

"This fighting close to the Rwandan border continues to present a serious threat to Rwanda's security and territorial integrity and necessitates Rwanda's sustained defensive posture," the statement added.

The republic of Rwanda also criticized the DRC for its refusal to engage in dialogue with M23, noting, "The consistent refusal to address the root causes of conflict in Eastern DRC has resulted in the intensification and prolongation of the fighting, and the perpetual security and other threats to neighboring countries, including Rwanda."

Meanwhile, the M23 rebel group has captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, marking a major escalation in the conflict.

The group announced the "liberation" of the city, demanding the immediate surrender of FARDC soldiers and warning of consequences for non-compliance. Videos on social media showed Congolese civilians welcoming the rebels into the city.

UN personnel have since crossed into Rwanda for safety, with thousands of displaced civilians left in overcrowded camps lacking food, water, and medical care.

Reports also indicate that all evacuation routes, including lake passages, have been cut off, compounding the humanitarian crisis.

Rwanda emphasized its commitment to a peaceful resolution but called for a renewed focus on the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes.

"The Luanda process must not be personalized or taken as an end in itself but as a tool to resolve security concerns between Rwanda and the DRC," the statement read.

Rwanda reiterated its call for regional actors to engage in meaningful efforts to address the underlying causes of the conflict.

However, as the situation in Goma deteriorates, the international community faces mounting pressure to act, with fears of worsening violence and humanitarian catastrophe hanging over the region.

In Kinshasa, President Felix Tshisekedi is due to address parliament this morning while Kenyan President William Ruto has called for an emergency regional summit.