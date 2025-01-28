Morocco Now Africa's Top Tourist Destination, Powered By $585 Million Roadmap

Rabat — Morocco has emerged as Africa's leading tourist destination, driven by the successful implementation of the 2023-2026 tourism roadmap, Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch told Parliament on Monday.

Speaking during the monthly policy session on "Major Orientations of Tourism Policy," Akhannouch credited the achievement to the Royal vision for the sector's development and a unified effort by public and private stakeholders.

This ambitious strategy, backed by a budget exceeding 6 billion dirhams ($585 million), has bolstered tourism activity and demand, consolidating Morocco's position as a global tourism hub, Akhannouch said.

The roadmap includes nine thematic and five horizontal initiatives aimed at enhancing Morocco's competitive edge. Key measures include doubling air transport capacity to improve accessibility to regions, promoting digital and diversified cultural experiences, and expanding entertainment offerings.

The strategy also emphasizes supporting SMEs, modernizing hotel infrastructure, creating new accommodations, and developing human capital to meet the demands of the growing tourism sector.

Akhannouch underlined that Morocco's efforts have strengthened its global appeal, positioning the Kingdom as a preferred destination for international travelers.