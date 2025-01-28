Morocco: Secretary General of UN Tourism Hails HM the King's High Vision for Promoting Tourism in Morocco

27 January 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The Secretary General of the United Nations Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili hailed, on Monday in Rabat, the very high vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI for tourism promotion in Morocco.

"The very high vision of His Majesty the King for the promotion of tourism in Morocco has enabled, after the Covid-19 pandemic and the Al-Haouz Earthquake, tourism figures in the Kingdom to be on an upward trajectory, with over 17 million visitors by 2024, a goal that many countries have been unable to achieve over the past four years," Pololikashviili said at a press briefing following a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

This Royal Vision has notably enabled Morocco to secure the organization of sporting events of major continental and global significance, namely the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 and the World Cup 2030, he emphasized, noting that these two events are going to boost the number of visitors and tourists to the Kingdom.

"The World Cup is at the top of every category of world events. It is an exceptional opportunity to promote tourism and bring more visitors to the Kingdom," he added, noting that UN Tourism stands by Morocco to achieve ever greater success in this field.

Highlighting the efforts made by the government and all stakeholders to develop the tourism sector, in particular through a high-quality offer and services, Pololikashviili stressed that this development vision and innovative approach had convinced UN Tourism to open a Thematic Office in Morocco, thus helping to establish a solid and sustainable ecosystem in the Kingdom.

