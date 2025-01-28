North Africa: Morocco's Domestic Tourism Hits 8.5 Million Overnight Stays in 2024

Rabat — Morocco's domestic tourism sector achieved a significant milestone in 2024, with 8.5 million overnight stays in classified hotels, accounting for 30% of all overnight stays in the country, Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch told Parliament on Monday.

Speaking during a policy session focused on "Major Orientations of Tourism Policy," Akhannouch highlighted that Moroccan tourists outpaced international visitors, underlining their pivotal role in the sector's recovery and growth.

In this respect, he noted that the strategic roadmap for the tourism sector has adopted a new vision for an exceptional tourism offering to enhance the customer experience, through the development of domestic tourism channels in seaside towns and natural areas.

The aim is to develop innovative tourism products for Moroccan tourists, he said, noting that, in order to consolidate connectivity between the various tourist destinations, the government has adopted a lot of measures to promote domestic tourism, develop tourist activities and improve the level of services on offer.