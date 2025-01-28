Morocco Participates At 8th High-Level Meeting for Chiefs of African Constitutional Courts, Constitutional Councils

27 January 2025
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Cairo — Morocco is participating at the 8th High-level Meeting of Chiefs of African Constitutional Courts, Supreme Courts and Constitutional Councils, which kicked off on Monday in Cairo.

At this meeting, organized on the initiative of the Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court, Morocco is represented by a delegation led by the President of the Constitutional Court, Mohamed Amine Benabdellah.

It is an opportunity to discuss current constitutional and legal issues, while promoting the exchange of ideas, visions and experiences between the continent's constitutional institutions.

Participants will address a number of issues, including "the nature of the dangers facing the African continent in exceptional circumstances", "legislative procedures in the face of exceptional circumstances" and "reviewing the constitutionality of laws regulating exceptional situations".

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.