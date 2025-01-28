Morocco Participates At 8th High-Level Meeting for Chiefs of African Constitutional Courts, Constitutional Councils

Cairo — Morocco is participating at the 8th High-level Meeting of Chiefs of African Constitutional Courts, Supreme Courts and Constitutional Councils, which kicked off on Monday in Cairo.

At this meeting, organized on the initiative of the Egyptian Supreme Constitutional Court, Morocco is represented by a delegation led by the President of the Constitutional Court, Mohamed Amine Benabdellah.

It is an opportunity to discuss current constitutional and legal issues, while promoting the exchange of ideas, visions and experiences between the continent's constitutional institutions.

Participants will address a number of issues, including "the nature of the dangers facing the African continent in exceptional circumstances", "legislative procedures in the face of exceptional circumstances" and "reviewing the constitutionality of laws regulating exceptional situations".