Morocco: Akhannouch Hails Morocco's Record-Breaking 17.4 Million Tourists in 2024

Rabat — Morocco's Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, on Monday celebrated what he described as a "historic" and "unprecedented" achievement in the tourism sector, with the Kingdom welcoming 17.4 million tourists in 2024.

Speaking during the monthly general policy session focused on "Major Orientations of Tourism Policy," Akhannouch emphasized that surpassing this milestone--originally set for 2026--two years ahead of schedule is a "source of pride" for Morocco.

In this context, he reviewed the indicators reflecting the boom in tourism, noting that the sector's recovery in 2024, with an increase of 20% compared to 2023, concerned arrivals by foreign tourists (+23%) and Moroccans living abroad (+17%).

In 2024, the Kingdom attracted 3 million tourists more than in 2023, compared with 3.2 million over the 2010-2019 period, he added, noting that the 2024 results exceeded the 2019 figures by 35%.

He also stressed that the "exceptional" achievements of the tourism sector during the current government's term are the fruit of the effective approach adopted by the government to boost the sector.

Thanks to the government's ongoing efforts through a series of well-considered measures and actions, the sector has recorded significant positive transformations, he pointed out, noting that the various government policies have fostered a sustained recovery in tourism at a steady pace that has led to a tangible improvement in the sector's key indicators.