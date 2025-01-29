Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF, War Vets Stand Firm On Conference Resolutions

Zanu PF and veterans of the liberation struggle have reaffirmed their commitment to resolutions made at the 21st Annual National People's Conference, which called for the extension of President Mnangagwa's term of office beyond 2028.

The party's Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees, and Restrictees, Cde Douglas Mahiya, said the decision reflects the will of the majority and seeks to ensure the President completes his vision of transforming Zimbabwe into an Upper Middle-Income Society by 2030.

This comes amid opposition from a small group of war veterans led by Cde Blessing Runesu Geza, who have been criticised for undermining the party's resolutions.

In an interview in Harare yesterday, Cde Mahiya dismissed their stance as a "foreign agenda" designed to create discord within the party.

"Zanu PF will not listen to misguided elements. Cde Geza's sentiments do not represent the position of war veterans. They are advancing the interests of their handlers, who are yet to be identified. This is a foreign agenda meant to cause disharmony within the party," he said.

Cde Mahiya reiterated that the War Veterans League was a wing of the party and must abide by decisions made at the conference or congress.

"Once a decision is made at the conference or congress, war veterans cannot oppose it. The decision of the majority will stand," he said.

At the conference held in Bulawayo in October last year, delegates unanimously endorsed the resolution to extend President Mnangagwa's term, directing the Government to initiate the necessary constitutional amendments to facilitate this move.

Yesterday, Mashonaland East Zanu-PF provincial chairman Cde Daniel Garwe assured Zimbabweans that rogue elements who were expelled and suspended from Zanu PF, could not stop the people's will.

He said the attacks on President Mnangagwa by some expelled rogue elements such as Godwin Gomwe and Godfrey Tsenengamu will not deter the people' s wishes.

"Whether they like it or not; Whether they like the President or not, whether they denigrate the President or not; it will not stop the extension of President Mnangagwa's term of office beyond 2028," Cde Garwe said.

Already, Government has started implementing various resolutions adopted at the Zanu PF Annual National People's Conference.

These resolutions cover key areas such as the economy, social services, poverty eradication, infrastructure, value addition, liberation war heritage, climate change, and engagement with the international community.

The first and most significant resolution was the unanimous agreement to extend President Mnangagwa's term to 2030, enabling him to complete his transformative developmental programmes.

Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi, recently said the resolutions are not individualistic but collective, reflecting the will of the people.

"The resolutions are a product of wide consultation and consensus from districts to provinces, leading up to their adoption at the conference. Once resolutions are adopted, each respective ministry will take up issues raised within their portfolio. The party Secretary-General will also write to each ministry, highlighting issues raised within their purview," Minister Ziyambi said.

He added that ministries will consider the resolutions and, where necessary, initiate legislative processes to enact the required changes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The resolution to extend President Mnangagwa's term beyond 2028 will require a constitutional amendment.

Minister Ziyambi outlined the process, stating that it will follow the normal legislative procedures.

"Once issues arise that require legislative interventions, the relevant legislative process will be initiated. The normal process of coming up with principles for consideration by Cabinet will be done, followed by the drafting of the Bill once Cabinet has approved the principles. The Attorney-General's department will then draft the Bill and conduct nationwide consultations to inform their drafting process," he said.

The Government's commitment to implementing the conference resolutions underscores its dedication to achieving Vision 2030 and ensuring the continued development of Zimbabwe under President Mnangagwa's leadership.