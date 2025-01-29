Zimbabwe: Miss Universe Zim 3 Returns to Hippodrome

Organisers of the third edition of the Miss Universe Zimbabwe (MUZ) beauty pageant have announced that registration is now in progress.

The registration, which is being done physically and online, will close on April 12.

Aspiring and qualified models are expected to be aged 18 and above, ahead of the auditions which will begin in March.

In an interview MUZ logistic director Alison Makusha said the calendar for the national pageant is out and some aspiring models have already started registration.

She said there was no age limit for Miss Universe pageant.

"We are following the guidelines of the Miss Universe global pageant that there is no age limit but as a board we are going to sit down as to how far can we go because Miss Universe generally is open," she said.

"Divorced women, married and unmarried women, including those with children, are welcome to take part."

"We chose to do it earlier so that we have time with the queen as we prepare her for the international stage."

Makusha said, "Auditions will begin from March 29 to April 12 in cities such as Masvingo, Mutare, Masvingo, and Harare respectively.

She added that the finale will be held in May at a date to be announced soon.

"Top 12 will be unveiled on April 26 who will then go for bootcamp ahead of the finale the following month. The glitz and glam pageant will return to Hippodrome with hosts to be also announced anytime soon," said Makusha.

She said the winner will then be crowned and set to represent the country on global stage at a venue and country to be announced.

Meanwhile last year the country's representative Sakhile Dube, finished her race in top 30 at the just-ended Miss Universe pageant in Mexico.

Dancer Victoria KjaEr Theilvig (21) of Denmark was crowned Miss Universe 2024, becoming the first Dane ever to win the competition. Nigerian beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina was voted first runner-up and the second runner-up is Mexico's Maria Fernanda Beltran.Top five finalists at the beauty pageant included Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri and Venezuela's Ileana Marquez.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sakhile, who was the crowd's favourite, left fans dejected after failing to make it in the top 12, despite her best "hot picks" pages on social media.

It was also surprising that she did not qualify for the pageant's Voice For Change competition.

The Voice for Change competition is a global initiative that encourages Miss Universe delegates to create videos about social causes they care about.