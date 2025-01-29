Namibian Officials Hopeful Aid Will Resume After Trump's 90-Day Freeze

Windhoek, Namibia — Health officials in Nambia are reacting with caution to the order from U.S. President Donald Trump last week that freezes most U.S. foreign aid.

Though the country receives U.S. aid to bolster health care, especially the fight against AIDS, authorities say the 90-day freeze will have minimal impact, at least in the short run.

An estimated 219,000 people in Namibia -- about 13% of the adult population --have either HIV or AIDS, giving the country one of the highest prevalence rates in the world. About 3,800 people in Namibia die from AIDS each year.

Still, Namibia has made significant gains against the disease over the years, even surpassing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal of having 95% of the population tested and effectively treated for HIV.

Two American agencies -- the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) have been crucial to Namibia's progress.

That aid is now on hold, but Kalumbi Shangula, Namibia's minister of health and social services, believes the hold is temporary.

"We are confident that the review will find no deviation from the intended purposes, and I am confident that after the review, the funding will resume to the programs which are supported by the United States of America," Shangula said.

The Trump administration announced last week that the 90-day pause will be used to determine whether U.S. aid is being used for its intended purpose and whether beneficiaries are acting in line with U.S. interests.

Nikodemus Kamangoti is part of an organization called the Rights Not Rescue Trust.

The organization receives U.S. funding through KP-Star, a program that provides access to HIV services for key populations.

KP-Star sets up mobile vans at night to provide HIV and reproductive health services, including HIV testing and treatment, and access to family planning options.

Kamangoti says his organization has received millions annually through USAID since it started its activities in 2008. Due to the funding freeze, the mobile vans are grounded now. He is hoping the funding will resume in the future.

"Currently, we have been really affected by that issue, actually, the decision that the president has taken," he said. "But as a human being, I respect his decision."

Asked how Trump's executive order will affect U.S.-funded programs in Namibia, Tiffany Miller, the public affairs officer at the U.S. Embassy, told VOA in an emailed response that "Consistent with President Trump's Executive Order on Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid, Secretary [of State Marco] Rubio has paused all U.S. foreign assistance funded by or through the State Department and USAID for review. He is initiating a review of all foreign assistance programs to ensure they are efficient and consistent with U.S. foreign policy under the America First agenda."