Angola: Parliament Approves Electricity Amendment Draft Law

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) in Luanda on Wednesday approved a proposal to amend the General Electricity Law, a legal instrument that paves the way for private sector intervention, particularly in the field of energy transmission.

The document received 171 votes in favor, zero against and no abstentions during the final overall vote of the 1st ordinary plenary session.

The proposal, which aims to revolutionize the energy sector, contains a preamble and a dispositive part with five articles, and aims to introduce specific changes to modernise the sector's regulatory framework and attract private investment to projects that promote environmental sustainability and economic growth.

It is dictated by the need to bring the activity of electricity transmission into line with the State's relative reserve regime, so that it can be carried out under a public service concession regime by legal persons governed by private law.

The General Electricity Law establishes the general principles of the legal framework for the exercise of the activities of generation, transmission, distribution, marketing and use of electricity.

Angola currently has an installed capacity of more than 6,000 megawatts and expects this to increase to 9,000 megawatts by 2027. VC/AMP