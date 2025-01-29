South Africa: Gauteng MEC Threatens Schoolgirls' Bodily Autonomy With Compulsory Implant

The bodily autonomy of young women and girls is under threat as Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko intends to make the contraceptive Implanon compulsory for learners as long as their parents consent. This approach to addressing teenage pregnancy is misguided and unlawful, argues Khuselwa Dyantyi.

On Thursday 16 January, an article was published in which Gauteng MEC for Health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko was quoted saying that girl learners in Gauteng will essentially be forced to get contraceptive implants in their arms, as long as their parents give consent. The article was titled "Gauteng Health to ask permission for Implanon implants to prevent teen pregnancy".

Such an approach to curbing teenage pregnancy is misguided and unlawful. What is particularly concerning and would amount to an egregious violation of constitutional rights, reminiscent of coerced and forced sterilisation, is the MEC's decision to make the contraceptive Implanon, an implant, compulsory for learners based only on parental consent and not the consent of the learner.

Any attempt to forcefully administer contraceptives to young women and girls undermines their constitutional rights to bodily integrity and autonomy and concurrently constitutes gender-based violence and common law assault.

Teenage pregnancy is a serious issue in our society and initiatives aimed at addressing it should be supported. However, such initiatives must accord with and respect the Constitution and other laws aimed at protecting young women and girls.

The law is clear

The law is clear: the department cannot make any form of contraception compulsory to learners, even with parental consent.

The State has a constitutional duty to respect, protect, promote and fulfil the rights in the Bill of Rights, including individual's right to make decisions regarding reproduction and the right to reproductive healthcare.

The Children's Act is explicit on this issue. For instance, Section 134(2)(a) of the Act states that children aged 12 and above have the freedom to make reproductive choices and practice autonomy over their bodies. This permits a child aged 12 and older to consent to contraceptives and related healthcare guidance without requiring parental consent. Parental consent cannot substitute or override the consent of children aged 12 and older. In other words, the child's consent is the only consent that matters.

Section 134(3) goes further to state that, a child who obtains contraceptives or contraceptive advice in terms of the Act is entitled to confidentiality in that respect. This means that, if a minor seeks contraceptives or contraceptive advice without parental consent, his or her confidentiality should be respected.

The MEC's approach on this implant issue is regressive and unlawful as it unjustifiably interferes with young women and girls' rights guaranteed in the Constitution and the Children's Act.

Moreover, another fact that the MEC seemingly ignores is that the right to reproductive choice incorporates the right to choose the type of contraceptive one uses and that this choice and variety may be medically necessary in certain instances. Women and girls should be able to access their preferred contraceptive within the variety of methods offered by the national reproductive health programme.

The State has however consistently failed to offer the required variety of contraceptive choices. In a 2022 report, SECTION27 along with partner organisations, found that 40% of all medicine shortages in the country were contraceptives, and most of those shortages (76.3%) were of injectable contraceptives.

A comprehensive plan

The MEC's statement, as quoted by IOL, that some teenage pregnancies are a result of children being "raped" and "that is why we [the health department] are coming with the Implanon that we [the health department] are inserting on the left arm of a child so that the child doesn't have to take pills" is dangerous and very worrying. To assert that the solution to the rape of minors is forcibly inserting a long-acting hormonal contraceptive into them is both irrational and illogical. Of course teenage pregnancies can be a result of rape whether statutory or otherwise, but the solution to this problem is not for the State to perpetrate the child a second time by forcibly administering a contraceptive.

Rather than such off-the-cuff and unlawful "solutions" to address teenage pregnancy effectively, we need a comprehensive socio-economic plan developed by the departments of health and education, along with other stakeholders. The provision of comprehensive sexuality education, investment in employment schemes, small businesses, parental education and training, expanding access to abortion services, along with ensuring adolescent-friendly clinics and access to a variety of contraceptive options for learners, including in schools, can all help to reduce teenage pregnancies.

Such a plan must be developed and implemented in a manner that upholds constitutional rights and promotes the principles of autonomy, dignity, and equality enshrined in the Constitution.

Four steps to take

These are difficult issues to address, but there is a way forward. In an open letter published this week and endorsed by among others the Sexual Reproductive Justice Coalition, Soul City Institute and Cancer Alliance, we outline four constructive steps that the MEC, working with a variety of stakeholders, can take to address teenage pregnancy more effectively.

First, the MEC can drive the development of a comprehensive plan that prioritises access to information, education, and healthcare services that respect the autonomy and confidentiality of young women and girls.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Second, she can take steps to ensure that all young people have access to comprehensive sexuality education and information about sexual reproductive health rights.

Third, the MEC can work with a variety of stakeholders to determine the best approach for introducing contraceptives in schools in a way that respects constitutional rights and promotes the principles of autonomy, dignity, and equality enshrined in the Constitution.

Finally, she can work with other government departments to address underlying socio-economic factors such as child-headed households, poverty, gender-based violence and HIV that contribute to teenage pregnancy.

*Dyantyi is with SECTION27. This opinion piece was adapted from an open letter from SECTION27 and other organisations addressed to MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Note: The author of this opinion piece is an employee of SECTION27. Spotlight is published by SECTION27, but is editorially independent - an independence that the editors guard jealously. Spotlight aims to deepen public understanding of important health issues by publishing a variety of views on its opinion pages. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily shared by the Spotlight editors.

