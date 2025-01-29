Somalia: UNDP Somalia Trains Journalists in Mogadishu On Climate Change Reporting and Awareness

In a significant effort to strengthen climate change journalism in Somalia, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Somalia hosted a training session for 15 Somali journalists in Mogadishu today.

The session aimed to enhance the journalists' understanding of climate change issues and equip them with the necessary skills to report on the topic effectively.

The training focused on Somalia's pressing climate challenges, including recurring droughts, floods, and the impact of climate change on livelihoods and food security. Journalists were introduced to key climate change concepts, the importance of accurate reporting, and the use of storytelling techniques to raise public awareness and mobilize action.

Participants also received tools and strategies for engaging local communities in climate action and conveying the urgency of addressing environmental issues.

The training is part of a broader effort by UNDP Somalia to build capacity among media professionals and ensure that climate change remains a central topic in national and international discussions.

This initiative underscores the critical role of the media in shaping public perceptions and encouraging policy responses to climate change.

By empowering Somali journalists with the knowledge and skills to report on environmental issues, UNDP aims to foster a more informed and proactive society in the fight against climate change.