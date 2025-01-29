Congo-Kinshasa: French Embassy Targeted in Kinshasa Protests Over Rebel Crisis in Eastern DRC

France has slammed a series of attacks on diplomatic missions in Kinshasa, fuelled by tensions over the M23 rebel conflict in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

France has condemned attacks on its embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, after angry demonstrators stormed diplomatic compounds on Tuesday, setting fires and defacing properties.

The protests were fuelled by frustration over perceived international complicity in Rwanda's alleged support for M23 rebels, whose violent offensive has destabilised Congo's eastern region.

The French embassy briefly caught fire during the unrest but was quickly secured.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot called the attacks "unacceptable" and emphasised that every measure was being taken to protect embassy personnel and French citizens in Kinshasa.

"These attacks are unacceptable. Everything is being done to ensure the safety of our personnel and our citizens," Barrot posted on social media.

Protesters specifically targeted embassies belonging to France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United States, and several African nations, accusing them of turning a blind eye to Rwanda's alleged involvement with the M23 rebel group.

At the French compound, demonstrators scaled walls, set a tire ablaze on the railings, and removed letters from a cement plaque, underscoring the anger directed at France.

The protests stem from long-standing accusations by Kinshasa that Rwanda is aiding the M23 rebels, a claim Rwanda denies.

Instead, Kigali has blamed Congo for failing to stop armed groups in the east from threatening its borders.

French officials confirmed that security had been bolstered at the embassy following the fire and that Congolese police had stepped in to regain control of the area.

Belgian diplomatic sites were also targeted, with gates set ablaze, though no major damage was reported.

While other embassies faced similar attacks - including Ugandan and Kenyan diplomatic missions - France's involvement has drawn particular scrutiny, given its historical ties and influence in the region.

Many protesters accuse Paris of aligning with Kigali and failing to take decisive action against its alleged support of the rebels.

Call for calm

Congo's Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya called for calm, urging protesters to express their anger peacefully.

"We have every right to express our anger, but let's do it peacefully," Muyaya said in a televised statement.

He also emphasised the importance of respecting diplomatic properties as protests across the capital simmered down by evening.

However, the situation remains fragile, with France and other targeted nations closely monitoring developments.

As tensions in the DRC's eastern provinces persist, the French government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens and maintaining dialogue to help address the crisis.

