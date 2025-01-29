Ethiopia: Thousands Remain Locked Up in 'Travesty of Justice' in Amhara Region

'The international silence over the mass and arbitrary detention of thousands of people in Amhara region is beyond shameful' - Tigere Chagutah

Today marks four months since the launch of a state-led campaign of mass arbitrary detention of thousands of people in Ethiopia's Amhara region.

Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said:

"The international silence over the mass and arbitrary detention of thousands of people in Amhara region is beyond shameful. Ethiopia's development partners, as well as African and global human rights bodies, must use their influence to publicly call for the release of all arbitrarily detained people. The world must stop turning a blind eye to Ethiopia's human rights crisis as the Ethiopian government continues to trample on the rule of law.

"Keeping thousands of people locked up for months without charge or trial is a travesty of justice and a blatant human rights violation. Not only are thousands of people behind bars without any legal basis, but the Ethiopian authorities have also continued to arbitrarily arrest people in the Amhara region. Authorities must immediately release everyone who is being arbitrarily held or charge them with internationally recognised crimes.

"International pressure on Ethiopia is essential as authorities continue to crush civic space including suspending four prominent human rights organisations, one of which is 32 years old."

Thousands arbitrarily detained

On 28 September 2024, Ethiopia's army and Amhara regional security forces arbitrarily rounded up thousands of people across Amhara region and brought them to four mass detention centres. Members of the judiciary, judges, prosecutors and academics were among the people targeted.

The arrests took place amid fighting between Ethiopia's military and Amhara armed groups, which continues.

Four judiciary workers were released in October 2024. In January 2025, authorities released hundreds of people, including three judges, women, elderly people and people suffering chronic health issues. Thousands remain arbitrarily detained.