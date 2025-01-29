Sudan: Defense Minister Inspects Omdurman Military Zone, Listens to a Report From Its Commander On the Operations Progress

Khartoum — Minister of Defense Lt. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim Yassin inspected on Monday the command of Omdurman Military Zone, accompanied by the Commander of Air Defense and Wadi Sayidina Military Zone, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Khair Abdullah Nassir and leaderships of the Ministry of Defense.

Minister of Defense and the accompanied delegation were received by the Commander of Omdurman Military Zone, Maj. Gen. Dhafir Omar Abdul-Gadir and commanders of the military zone.

The Minister of Defense inspected the military units in the military zone, the medical corps and the front lines.

Maj. Gen. Dhafir also briefed the Minister on the overall situation and the status of the operations and conquests that were recently carried out by the heroes of the Omdurman Military Zone.

The Commander of Omduram Military Zone reassured the Defense Minister that his forces were able to liberate several areas in the South Omdurman hub and that there is great determination among the commanders, officers and non-commissioned officers to clean every area south of Omdurman from militia elements.

For his part, the Minister of Defense praised the steadfastness and determination of the heroes of the Omdurman Military Zone who prevented the enemy from advancing and fought fierce battles in defense of the area, withstood the days of the siege, and provided food and water to the residents of the surrounding neighborhoods. These efforts were crowned by moving from the defense to the attack and liberating a number of Al-Fiteihab districts.