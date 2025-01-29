Mozambique: 'Great Expectations and Hopes Deposited in New Ministers', Says Chapo

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Tuesday told his six newly appointed Ministers that "you are called upon to serve the county at a moment of significant changes, with great expectations and hopes deposited in our work, individually and collectively'.

Speaking after he had sworn the six into office, Chapo said "Mozambique is living through a crucial moment in its history, and our government is determined to face, with courage and daring, the adversities and transform opportunities into progress for our people'.

"Despite the challenges imposed by global crisis and domestic adversities, the potential of our country remains unshakeable and very promising', he declared.

The government's priority, Chapo said, is "to promote an environment favourable for investment, to stimulate national production and to guarantee that economic growth is inclusive, benefitting the regions and the communities. In this way, we shall be laying the foundations for our economic independence'.

Chapo stressed that peace "is the cornerstone of any just and prosperous society. Genuine peace requires constant commitment to ensuring political stability and social harmony'.

"Our priority', he added, "is to consolidate the advances already made, by promoting inclusive dialogue and working to solve the deep causes of election conflicts'.

Turning to the new Minister of Education, Samaria Tonela, Chapo said "our objective is to guarantee that all Mozambican children have access to good quality education that prepares young people for the challenges of the modern world, and foments a true spirit of innovation'.

The inescapable priorities, he stressed, were "to invest in teacher training, and in school infrastructures, and to align our education system to the needs of the labour market.

The new Minister of Public Works, Fernando Rafael, had to face the harsh reality that "our public works still do not meet the minimum requirements in terms of resilience and durability'.

Among the top priorities for this sector, Chapo said, was the design of a clear plan "to promote housing for young people'.

The new Minister of Veterans' Affairs, Nyeleti Mondlane, should ensure that military veterans "should enjoy the honours and rights that are granted to them by law'.

Chapo urged her to ensure a revision of the Statute of Veterans and of the size of the military pension. She should also root out "ghost veterans' - that is, people claiming pensions who never fought in the armed forces.