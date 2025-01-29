Mozambique: To Revise Election Laws, Says Chapo

28 January 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo on Monday stressed the urgency of revising the country's election legislation, and the laws on decentralisation.

He was speaking to reporters after meeting with the leaders of parties represented in the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, and in municipal assemblies - namely Albino Forquilha, of Podemos; Ossufo Momade, of Renamo, Lutero Simango of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM), and Salomao Muchanga, of New Democracy (ND).

Conspicuous by his absence was the runner-up in the October presidential election, Venancio Mondlane. Although his presidential bid was supported by Podemos, he holds no position in Podemos and has never joined the party. So he has not been invited to these dialogue meetings, although he could certainly mobilise more support than Renamo and the MDM put together.

Speaking after the meeting, Chapo said the reforms, which could culminate in amending the Constitution, seek to promote peace, security, and economic, social and political stability.

He claimed that all the parties represented at the meeting are "united and aligned' on the need for reform, and that Terms of Reference have been drawn up, arising from the previous meetings between the political leaders. Chapo did not make these Terms of Reference public. He suggested that the Terms of Reference could eventually signed by the political leaders as a binding commitment.

No details on what the leaders have been discussing at these dialogue sessions have yet been made public.

But repeated frauds in Mozambican elections, culminating in the shambles of the 9 October general elections, should have made it clear that the political parties must be separated from the electoral machinery. Election commissions dominated by political parties will never be trusted to deliver free and fair results.

Chapo also wanted to extend the debate beyond the political parties, He said that all social strata in the country should take part in a wide-ranging debate about the changes needed.

"The idea is to open up this dialogue to all social strata, so that we can have a broad debate throughout the country', said the President.

