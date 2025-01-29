Mozambique: Government Backtracks - Agrees to Pay '13th Month'

Maputo — The Mozambican government on Tuesday reversed its predecessor's policy and agreed to pay the traditional New Year Bonus to all staff in the state administration.

Shortly before Christmas, the then Prime Minister, Adriano Maleiane, announced that the government does not have enough money to pay the bonus, which is equivalent to an extra month's payment of the basic wage. He claimed that the state budget only contains enough money to pay the December wage bill, and to solve "some specific questions, particularly with regard to education' (a reference to the overtime payments that teachers have been demanding for months).

Trade unions claiming to represent teachers and other public administration workers immediately threatened to go on strike. A statement, signed by the National Public Service Union and the National Association of Teachers (ANAPRO) declared that they would boycott all activities in order to pressure the government so that it pays them the 13th month.

"At a meeting, the workers unanimously decided to stop working from 20 January 2025 until the 13th month is paid in full. The non-payment of the 13th month represents a clear lack of respect and devaluation of public servants', read the statement.

In fact, there is no legal or contractual basis for the "13th month'. Payment of this bonus has become a tradition, but it is not a right.

Nonetheless, the new government, under President Daniel Chapo, reversed its predecessor's decision and has found the money necessary to pay the bonus.

At a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet) on Tuesday, the government spokesperson, the Minister for State Administration, Inocencio Impissa, said the 13th month will be paid, but only in February. For most of the public service, only 50 per cent of the bonus will be paid, but for state pensioners, the figure rises to 100 per cent.

There will be no bonus for the highest ranking state employees - Ministers, Deputy Ministers, provincial governors, Secretaries of State, members of parliament, and chairpersons of public companies.