Kenya: Govt Hints At Social Media Shutdown Over National Security Threats

28 January 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The government has hinted at the possibility of shutting down social media platforms if national security is threatened, ICT and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has stated.

Kabogo, however, clarified that the government has no immediate plans to disrupt internet access despite instances of improper social media use by Kenyans.

"We are not planning to switch off anything--it is not in our mind--but the capacity is there in case we have situations that threaten our national security," Kabogo said.

He emphasized the need for regulating social media use and urged Kenyans to exercise free expression responsibly without harming others. Kabogo further revealed plans to create a platform for public engagement on ICT matters, encouraging constructive discourse within the sector.

"I will be opening portals for public engagements in the ministry. Those who like insulting leaders will insult us for a few minutes, but we will focus on those who want meaningful discussions," he noted.

Kabogo warned against the misuse of social media, stating that offenders risk prosecution under the Misuse of Computer and Cybercrimes Act.

The government recently mandated all social media companies operating in Kenya to set up physical offices in the country to enhance accountability and curb the misuse of digital platforms.

This move follows public outrage over negative posts targeting government officials, including President William Ruto, who was angered by caricatures depicting leaders in unflattering contexts.

