South Africa: COSATU Condemns Torching of Putco Buses

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) condemns in the strongest terms the burning of 51 Putco buses in Mpumalanga overnight.

In what appears to have been a well-orchestrated attack, assailants descended on four Putco bus depots, ambushed security and set a total of 51 buses alight. Two workers were injured in the attack, one was shot in the leg, and the other was hit with a chair on the head. COSATU wishes the workers a speedy recovery and calls on Putco to ensure they receive the best care possible.

The intent of this attack might have been to cripple Putco's operation in the province, but the people that will bear the brunt are the working class and poor who use these buses for their daily commute. A modest estimate puts the number of commuters that will be affected by this callous act at 3,000. Most of these passengers will have bought monthly tickets but will now be forced to scramble for alternate transport, which is very unfortunate.

This brazen act of shameful criminality threatens the livelihood of Putco's employees and their families' wellbeing. It is critical that the employer engage with workers and their union, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU), to ensure that no jobs or salaries are affected by this criminal sabotage. If needed, the company should engage with the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration for relief under the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme as Putco sees how it can replace its destroyed bus fleet. It must expedite its insurance claims and put in place temporary measures to ensure the local economy and commuters are not left stranded.

The Federation calls on law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to apprehend these criminals and ensure they face the full might of the law. It is time such criminals are dealt with decisively by the police and the judiciary.

Issued by COSATU