South Africa: SANDF Members Killed in Rebel Attack Near Goma Airport

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed the passing away of three of its members following a mortar bomb attack by the M23 rebel militia near Goma Airport in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Monday.

This follows an exchange of mortar bomb between the Forces Armees de la Republic Democratique du Congo (FARDC), Congolese Defence Force and the M23 rebel militia near Goma Airport, where the SANDF base is collocated.

"The M23 rebels launched several a mortar bomb in the direction of Goma Airport, which landed in the SANDF base, and this resulted in the SANDF losing three members," the SANDF said in a statement on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the SANDF announced that one of its members, who sustained critical injuries during recent battles with the M23 rebels over the past three days, later succumbed to their injuries.

Other injured members are currently receiving medical attention at the Level 3 Hospital in Goma.

Despite this devastating loss, the SANDF has reiterated its unwavering commitment to fulfilling its peacekeeping mandate under the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) and SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (SAMIDRC).

"Our troops continue to operate with resolve, courage, and discipline in pursuit of peace and stability in the region," the SANDF said.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, the Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans, Major General (ret) Bantu Holomisa and Richard Hlophe, together with the Acting Secretary for Defence, Dr Thobekile Gamede and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Rudzani Maphwanya send their heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire defence family.

The death of the three members follows the recent passing away of nine members of the SANDF.

This as the United Nations Security Council held an emergency meeting regarding deadly clashes in eastern DRC, following Kinshasa's withdrawal of its diplomats from Kigali as Rwanda-backed rebels advanced on the key city of Goma.