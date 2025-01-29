ICT Minister Tatenda Mavetera is facing a firestorm of criticism for leading a provocative song targeting Acting President General Constantino Chiwenga. This dramatic scene unfolded yesterday at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, exposing the deep fault lines within Zanu PF.

Mavetera, who formed the "Young Women for ED" group ahead of the disputed 2023 elections, was seen in the stands leading her group in a song with the lyrics: "mupanduki mupanduki nguva yakwana, chera mwena" which translates to "traitor, traitor, your time is up."This song, like a dagger aimed at the heart, indirectly accused Acting President Chiwenga of being a traitor.

The burial of national hero Justin Mupamhanga became a stage for open Zanu PF infighting, much to the embarrassment of the party and government.

The division was evident: two groups in the stands, as different as night and day. One group, dressed in pink "Young Women For ED" t-shirts and led by Mavetera, clashed with another group sharing space with soldiers.

Mavetera's group also waved faux crocodiles in the air, a display of loyalty to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

These supporters of Mavetera clashed head-on with the other group, who loudly praised Chiwenga and sang in his support, with the refrain: "siyanai naye Chiwenga munovengerei" or "leave Chiwenga alone, why do you hate him?". This pro-Chiwenga group grew even more fervent every time Chiwenga spoke against corruption - their support, like a tidal wave, building with each denunciation.

Ntokozo Msipha, Secretary-General of the General Chiwenga Voluntary Supporters Association, stated that Mavetera had "crossed the line," calling her actions at the national shrine "not just reckless but provocative."

In a statement Tuesday morning, Msipha said: "Hon Minister, you have crossed the line. This must never happen again. Let this statement serve as a final warning. Discipline, respect and loyalty are the cornerstones of leadership. Those who fail to uphold them will find themselves on the wrong side of history."

Last week, during the burial of three other national heroes, Chiwenga himself had described disrespect as "a mortal sin which he said cannot be forgiven on earth and in heaven" - a pronouncement now hanging over this conflict like a dark cloud.

Clive Malunga, a staunch critic of the "Mnangagwa 2030 agenda" and a veteran of the liberation struggle, told NewZimbabwe.Com that Mavetera was "a disrespectful and a Mnangagwa bootlicker" who has neglected her duties, focusing instead on pleasing one man over the needs of the country.

"The calibre of ministers that we have in the current government are just bootlickers and they are always bent on pleasing an individual over the citizens of Zimbabwe. Mavetera should stop that kind of 1950s politics. She should concentrate on her ministry and constituency," Malunga said, his words dripping with disdain.

Political analyst Lazurus Sauti, a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe, said that Mnangagwa's cabinet "was not formed on merit basis."

"Most, if not all, public office holders are not chosen based on merit. So, they lack knowledge on how to formulate policies that can transform our economy in many respects. Mavetera is a prime example. She was busy at the national shrine dancing kongonya dissing political opponents instead of promoting ICT policies," he added, his tone critical.

Attempts to get a comment from Minister Mavetera proved unsuccessful, with her mobile phone going unanswered.

Zanu PF spokesperson Farai Marapira distanced the party from Mavetera's actions.

"Young Women for ED is an affiliate of the party Zanu PF and it is an independent juristic person therefore it has its own structures that speak and defend on its own behalf. I speak on behalf of the party," Marapira said.

This event has thrown the simmering tensions within Zanu PF into sharp relief, revealing a party divided and struggling to contain its internal conflicts. The political stage is set for more drama as the rival factions continue to threaten tear each other apart.

Social media was set ablaze this morning, as many erupted with a cacophony of commentary and fervent debate surrounding Mavetera's conduct at the National Heroes Acre yesterday.

The incandescent display of factionalism at the hallowed grounds of the national shrine has spurred a maelstrom of reactions, with many suggesting that the minister should perhaps commence preparations for an expeditious departure from Zimbabwe.

These voices, fuelled by historical precedent, posit that her exit strategy should mirror the abrupt exoduses of Professor Jonathan Moyo and his coterie of G40 kingpins who fled the nation during the tumultuous "Operation Restore Legacy" in 2017.

This military-led intervention forced the resignation of the late President Robert Mugabe, leaving key loyalists to his wife, Grace Mugabe, under the G40 banner scrambling for sanctuary in disparate locales beyond the borders of Zimbabwe.