Uganda Vows Self-Reliance As U.S. Halts Aid Support

The Minister of Information and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, responded firmly to the US move, stating that Uganda has the capacity to thrive without relying on foreign assistance.

The government has vowed that the country can sustain itself without the aid it previously received from the United States, following the US suspension of funds to several African nations, including Uganda.

The US also withdrew support from several aid organizations operating in the region.

Opposition politicians, however, caution that unless the government reduces spending and tackles corruption, Uganda may struggle to fill the financial gap created by the withdrawal of foreign aid.

The decision by the US to halt funding follows directives from its new administration, which aims to redirect funds previously allocated to countries like Uganda.

The Minister of Information and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, responded firmly to the US move, stating that Uganda has the capacity to thrive without relying on foreign assistance.

"It is not our view as a government that our survival should entirely depend on external support," Baryomunsi said. "We are progressively building our own internal capacity to sustain these programs."

Baryomunsi emphasized that sectors like health, which have heavily relied on U.S. funding, will be prioritized to minimize any disruption.

However, opposition politicians argue that the government needs to take further steps to manage its finances more effectively.

Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the Shadow Minister for Finance, pointed out the need to curb luxury spending and combat corruption.

"Things like special meals in government expenditures need to be scrapped," Ssemujju stated. "The Ministry of Finance must ensure that funds are directed toward national priorities."

The government reassured the public that the U.S. withdrawal of funding does not necessarily signal a trend among other donor nations.

In the aftermath of the 2021 elections, the government also shut down the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), which had funded numerous civil society organisations.

Since then, the government has focused on reducing expenditures. Whether these budget cuts and realignment will benefit the nation remains to be seen.