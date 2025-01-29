Uganda: Bebe Cool Calls for Ceasefire ,Peace in Eastern DRC Amid Ongoing Conflict

Renowned musician Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool, has called for an immediate ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the ongoing violence has claimed lives, displaced families, and shattered communities.

In a statement on social media, Bebe Cool expressed deep concern about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region, urging the African Union (AU) and East African Community (EAC) governments to take swift action toward ending the hostilities.

He emphasised the importance of peaceful dialogue and negotiations to resolve the underlying conflicts and foster lasting peace in the area.

"This conflict in Goma should serve as a reminder of the importance of security, a value that Uganda has prioritized under the leadership of President Yoweri Museveni and the current Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba," Bebe Cool wrote.

"The NRM government's continued efforts to transform the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) into a professional and modern force have been pivotal in ensuring the stability of the country."

Bebe Cool also praised Gen. Muhoozi's focus on military transformation, citing the establishment of training schools and improved remuneration for UPDF personnel as key steps in enhancing the army's capabilities.

Highlighting President Museveni's long-standing commitment to peace and security, the musician underscored that Uganda's leadership has played a significant role in maintaining stability both within the country and in the wider Great Lakes region.

He noted that Museveni and Gen. Muhoozi's approach to security is instrumental in the region's development and prosperity.

In his statement, Bebe Cool also addressed the political opposition within Uganda, urging leaders who advocate for violence as a means of political change to reconsider their stance.

He emphasised that peaceful, democratic processes should be the only path to resolving political issues, and warned against the dangers of violence and bloodshed.

The call for peace in Goma and an appeal to Uganda's youth to reject violence comes at a time when tensions continue to rise in the region.