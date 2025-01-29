Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Promotes Brig Felix Kulayigye to Acting Major-General

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has promoted Brigadier-General Felix Kulayigye, the Director of Defence Public Information, to the rank of Acting Major-General.

Deputy defence spokesperson Col Deo Akiiki confirmed the promotion, attributing it to Brig Gen Kulayigye's exceptional service and exemplary role in representing the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) in the public sphere.

Gen Muhoozi praised Brig Gen Kulayigye's efforts, stating, "His commitment to excellence in public communication has greatly contributed to the visibility and reputation of the UPDF both locally and internationally."

The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, alongside the UPDF, has congratulated Brig Gen Kulayigye on his well-deserved promotion.

Col Akiiki expressed pride in the achievement, noting, "This promotion is well-deserved and highlights his tireless efforts in enhancing the public image of our armed forces."

This promotion marks a significant milestone in the career of Brig Gen Kulayigye, who has played a pivotal role in shaping the UPDF's public relations strategy.

His contribution has been particularly notable in managing the image of UPDF's foreign missions, including peacekeeping efforts in Somalia and the ongoing Operation Shujaa in the Democratic Republic of Congo to eliminate the Allied Democratic Forces.