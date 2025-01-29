Uganda: Katakwi Confirms Monkeypox Outbreak, Steps Up Precautions in Schools

Katakwi District has confirmed an outbreak of Monkeypox, with cases reported in Ngariam and Palam sub-counties.

The District Health Officer, Dr Simon Icumar Omeke, confirmed the situation, noting that three confirmed cases are currently isolated at the district's treatment center.

Seven additional samples have been taken from suspected cases, and health authorities are closely monitoring 23 identified contacts.

Dr Omeke emphasised the urgent need to raise awareness in the community, stating, "We are taking this outbreak seriously and are mobilizing resources to address it effectively."

To mitigate the spread of the disease, Katakwi officials are prioritizing schools, which have recently reopened.

A series of sensitisation campaigns will be held to educate students, teachers, and staff on the signs and symptoms of Monkeypox, as well as preventive measures.

"We are taking proactive measures to educate school communities to be on high alert. Early detection and reporting will be key to containing the disease," Dr. Omeke added.

Monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease, is characterized by symptoms such as fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes, and body aches. The disease spreads primarily through close contact with infected individuals or contaminated materials.

Authorities have urged residents in Ngariam, Palam, and surrounding areas to promptly report any symptoms or suspected cases.

Health teams are working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure frontline healthcare workers have the necessary resources, including testing kits and protective gear.

Residents are encouraged to practice proper hygiene, such as frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with infected individuals, to help curb the spread.

The district's swift response highlights the urgency in managing the Monkeypox outbreak while keeping schools and the community safe.